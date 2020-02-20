During a Weekend Update segment on Saturday Night Live's Christmas episode, Pete Davidson hinted that he'd be spending the break at a rehab facility. The comedian has been open about his mental health issues - particularly his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder - and it was speculated that his breakup with Kaia Gerber triggered a rough period for him. While performing a midnight stand-up set on Sunday (Feb. 16), Davidson confirmed that he did go to rehab and made some jokes about his experience.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Page Six, he told the crowd at Carolines On Broadway that he traveled to the Sierra Tucson facility in Arizona, which is known to be "one of the nation's premier residential treatment centers." While he was there, he went by the pseudonym "Howard" and managed to whip up some stand-up material.

Some of the bits that Davidson did on Sunday will appear in his upcoming Netflix special, Alive From New York, which premieres on February 25. One of the jokes was an anecdote about Louis C.K. The disgraced comic apparently chastised Davidson for smoking backstage at SNL and even ratted him out to show's head honcho, Lorne Michaels. After this incident, Davidson recalled CK being cancelled for sexual harassment as a “glorious day.”