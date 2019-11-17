Pete Davidson has done his fair share of dating within the last year. Ever since he ended things with Ariana Grandehe jumped to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and now he's dating 18-year-old Kaia Gerber. The rumours of the new couple's romance sparked last month when they were spotted at a New York diner grabbing some food.

New photos now see the duo out and about in upstate New York grabbing groceries and holding hands and according to E! News they looked very smitten with each other. "They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently. They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October," a source explained.

Despite living in different cities, Kaia and Pete have vowed to make things work even it will sometimes be a long-distance relationship. "Kaia expressed she loved Pete's personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued," the source detailed further. Kaia is just 18-years-old while Pete is 25.

Back when Pete was dating Kate, who was 20-years older than him, he had one comment for those so intrigued about their age difference.

“If you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."