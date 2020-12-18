Peewee Longway Links Up With Cassius Jay On “Anxious”

With an extensive catalog already, it seems like there’s no stopping the Atlanta rapper. Last August, Peewee Longway dropped his project The Blue M&M 4 featuring guest appearances from Migos’ Quavo and Key Glock. This past year, he’s managed to land collaborations with peers like Q Da Fool and Gucci Mane. Linking up again with yet another Atlanta artist Cassius Jay on “Anxious,” the track precedes his upcoming project Longway Sinatra 2.

Cassius, one of the most in-demand hip-hop producers in Atlanta, provides the percussion-filled trap beat while Peewee Longway handles the verses. The hook of the song is irresistibly catchy, with Peewee floating on the signature, Cassius-style keyboard interpolations featured on the chorus. The upcoming project is a follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Longway Sinatra with appearances from Quavo and E-40.

The song’s icy, money-filled visual dropped today as well alongside the new single, included below for your viewing pleasure...

Quotable Lyrics

I thought I told you, not to test my gangsta

Ride around with 2 glocks, yes I’m dangerous

Finna f*ck two best friends, yes I’m anxious

Told that b*tch I n*t quick

When I’m anxious (Let’s go)

I’m anxious, I’m anxious

I up it when I’m anxious

I’m anxious, I’m anxious

I n*t quick when I’m anxious

I’m anxious, I’m anxious

My trigger finger anxious

I’m anxious, I’m anxious