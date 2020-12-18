mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Peewee Longway Links Up With Cassius Jay On “Anxious”

Madusa S.
December 18, 2020 16:36
143 Views
10
0
Image via YoutubeImage via Youtube
Image via Youtube

Anxious
Peewee Longway Feat. Cassius Jay

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Atlanta rapper debuted the new track alongside a flashy video.


With an extensive catalog already, it seems like there’s no stopping the Atlanta rapper. Last August, Peewee Longway dropped his project The Blue M&M 4 featuring guest appearances from Migos’ Quavo and Key Glock. This past year, he’s managed to land collaborations with peers like Q Da Fool and Gucci Mane. Linking up again with yet another Atlanta artist Cassius Jay on “Anxious,” the track precedes his upcoming project Longway Sinatra 2. 

Cassius, one of the most in-demand hip-hop producers in Atlanta, provides the percussion-filled trap beat while Peewee Longway handles the verses. The hook of the song is irresistibly catchy, with Peewee floating on the signature, Cassius-style keyboard interpolations featured on the chorus. The upcoming project is a follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Longway Sinatra with appearances from Quavo and E-40

The song’s icy, money-filled visual dropped today as well alongside the new single, included below for your viewing pleasure... 

Quotable Lyrics
I thought I told you, not to test my gangsta
Ride around with 2 glocks, yes I’m dangerous
Finna f*ck two best friends, yes I’m anxious
Told that b*tch I n*t quick
When I’m anxious (Let’s go)
I’m anxious, I’m anxious
I up it when I’m anxious
I’m anxious, I’m anxious
I n*t quick when I’m anxious
I’m anxious, I’m anxious
My trigger finger anxious
I’m anxious, I’m anxious 

Peewee Longway
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  143
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Peewee Longway Cassius Jay atlanta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Peewee Longway Links Up With Cassius Jay On “Anxious”
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject