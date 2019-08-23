mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PeeWee Longway Drops Off "The Blue M&M 4" Ft. Quavo, Key Glock & More

Aron A.
August 22, 2019 20:15
The Blue M&M 4
Peewee Longway

PeeWee Longway returns with a brand new project.


PeeWee Longway's been gearing up for the release of the next installment in his Blue M&M mixtape series. The rapper's been slowly dishing out new music off of the project over the past few weeks as he gets ready to release The Blue M&M 4. PeeWee Longway released "Fiji Water" and "Wakanda" since the beginning of the month and now, he blesses fans with The Blue M&M 4 in its entirety.

PeeWee Longway latest effort follows his joint project with LoLife Blacc. The Blue M&M 4 is sixteen songs in length and for the majority of the project, he holds things down on his own. However, he does get a few guest appearances from Migos' Quavo, Key Glock, MPA Wicced, Krazy Blacx, and MPA HeadShakur. 

Peep the project below.

