If you've been following along, you will have noticed Paul Wall's name pop up a few times on the timeline as his legacy has been at the center of two trending debates on Twitter.

In March, one user tweeted that Mac Miller was the only white rapper who hasn't bitten Eminem, it would cause a host of fans to come to Paul Wall's defense, presenting him as a porer antidote to the claim.

The southern rapper's legacy was once again put to the test was a Baltimore-based artist tweeted, "what was it about the social climate that made Bubba Sparxxx n Paul Wall acceptable back in the day?" It wouldn't take long for his proponents to flood her mentions with Wall's authenticity in Hip-Hop

"Every time I see it, it’s always, like, amazing to me, just cuz I kind of stay relatively out of the limelight,” Wall told the Houston Chronicle in a recent interview with Preview. “To be honest, when I see that, the criticism is still valid. It’s kind of like a hip-hop audit — and it’s not even just for hip-hop. It’s just in general, in entertainment and just across the globe.”

While he's held fast to his run as an underground artist following the height of his mainstream run in the early 2000s, Wall voiced his content out of the spotlight and the fans that support him.

Being the people’s champ, you know, it’s something I’ve always shown love to try and represent for the people,” he adds. “When you’re the people’s champ, you don’t always win the actual championship. Sometimes, you just got the people’s championship. So, you don’t really get a lot of the same accolades, but you’re not doing it for that."