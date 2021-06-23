NBA Twitter was finally starting to turn around on Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George after years of cyberbullying, making fun of his inconsistency on the court by calling him "Pandemic P". The nickname is not as flattering as one may think. Just about everyone that uses it has something bad to say about PG13 and his on-court skills. Whether they're making fun of him passing the ball to a referee or missing two important free throws in a must-win game, the people have seriously turned on Paul George.

After last night's loss against the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference Finals matchup, Clippers fans (and haters) trended "Pandemic P" once again, which has become a pretty familiar sight during the playoffs. This time, it was because Paul George had a chance to tie up the game and potentially send his team to overtime against the Suns. However, instead of sinking two clutch free throws to be his team's hero, he missed both and became the butt of another joke.



Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As basketball fans continue to make fun of Paul George for his missed shots at the end of last night's game, the baller has remained silent on social media, not updating his pages since April.

