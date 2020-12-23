pandemic p
- SportsPaul George Slandered After Missing Two Clutch Free Throws"Pandemic P" started trending as soon as Paul George missed two clutch free throws in a Clippers loss.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPaul George Roasted With "Pandemic P" Jokes After Clippers LossPaul George was targeted with "Pandemic P" jokes about the Clippers lost Game 1.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPaul George Trolled For Passing To Referee In NBA Season OpenerPaul George gets trolled for passing to a wide-open referee during the Clippers-Lakers season opener.By Alex Zidel