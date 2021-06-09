The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back to win their first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, and even some of biggest social media targets on the team had people raving about how well they played. Most notably, it looked like Paul George was turning a new leaf, playing to his superstar potential. Fans even started joking that his disrespectful "Pandemic P" nickname, which trolls gave him during last year's playoffs, had been passed on to Kristaps Porzingis. One game into the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz and he's officially earned the moniker again.

Immediately following last night's Game 1 loss to the Jazz, "Pandemic P" began trending on social media with sports commentators and fans making fun of the 31-year-old hoops star. Finishing the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 4-17 shooting, PG13's stats weren't that bad. He could have shot more consistently but with a double-double, he still had a decent game. Skip Bayless and others took the time to challenge George to be better though, coming through with jokes as the Clippers look to come back in the next game.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"Right on schedule: Paul George turns into George Paul, Pandemic P, shrinking in the Round 2 spotlight," wrote Bayless on Twitter.

Do you think Paul George will bounce back for a monster game in Game 2? Or do you think the Utah Jazz has this series in the bag? Check out some of the most popular "Pandemic P" memes below.