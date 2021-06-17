Paul George has been roasted in the past for his poor performances in the playoffs. Pandemic P was his nickname last season and at times throughout the 2021 playoffs, George has shown signs of his old ways. However, over the last three games, George has been nothing short of phenomenal and he is a big reason for why the Clippers have been able to come back against the Utah Jazz.

Last night, George had to do it all without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup, and he did not disappoint as he notched 37 points and 16 rebounds in a winning effort. Now, the Clippers have a 3-2 lead in the series and they have a real chance of making it to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. After Game 5, George spoke about his performance and just how much Leonard means to the team.

"It was a tough blow, but at the end of the day. It's a positive he can get some rest. He's got a new baby boy here, lot of love for him & his family," George said via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. "Our season is alive because of his shouldering, all the work that he's done, so we gotta hold it together."

The Clippers will have a chance to end the series at home on Friday night, although it will certainly be a tough task without Kawhi in the lineup. If George has yet another huge night, then perhaps their second-round curse will finally be over.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images