Chiefs fans were in a state of utter disbelief on Sunday as they saw their franchise quarterback go down with what appeared to be a concussion. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were well on their way to defeating the Cleveland Browns when Mack Wilson pulled Mahomes down and smashed his head on the field. Mahomes immediately came out of the game and was replaced by Chad Henne who eventually helped secure the win with a huge last-minute first down.

Following the game, Wilson was feeling terrible about what happened, and reached out to Mahomes on Twitter, wishing him a speedy recovery while also delivering some prayers. Mahomes saw the tweet and immediately replied saying that everything was good between them.

It's hard to say whether or not Mahomes will be back in time for the AFC Championship Game, especially since he appeared to be in bad shape after the hit. The Chiefs will be taking on the Buffalo Bills who have a potent offense and a fairly solid defense. With this in mind, the Chiefs will need Mahomes healthy if they want any chance of keeping up.

