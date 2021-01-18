Patrick Mahomes suffered what appeared to be a concussion during the Kansas City Chiefs' match against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Following a hit from Mack Wilson, Mahomes appeared to be dazed and struggled to walk on his own. This forced the Chiefs to throw in quarterback Chad Henne, who was able to deliver the team a win thanks to some clutch plays down the stretch.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mahomes will be good to go in the AFC Championship Game next week, although it's clear that Mahomes' mother Randi was livid at what she saw. While taking to Twitter, the Mahomes matriarch voiced her displeasure with Wilson's play.

"#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet.. why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL," Mahomes wrote.

It makes sense that she would be so upset considering it was her son that was hit. However, many fans have been arguing whether or not the hit was, indeed, dirty. Following the game, Pat Mahomes and Wilson cleared the air on Twitter, so at this point, it seems like things have been patched up.

Needless to say, there will be plenty of drama heading into the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images