The Kanas City Chiefs are advancing to the AFC Championship after defeating the Cleveland Browns 22-17, Sunday. Former MVP Patrick Mahomes was taken out of the game with a concussion after a scary hit in the third quarter.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

"He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him...he's doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we'll see where it goes from here," Cheifs head coach Andry Reid said after the game.

"I just talked to him. He's doing good. We'll see how he is tomorrow but right now he's feeling good," he added.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne was thrust into the spotlight to finish the game in Mahomes' absence. He went 6-of-8 for 66 yards and an interception in the end zone; however, he played a critical role in maintaining possession for the Chiefs in the final minutes, preventing the Browns from getting the ball back to end the game.

"HenneThingIsPossible," Mahomes tweeted after the game.

Mahomes will go through the league's concussion protocol this week, which will determine his eligibility for the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, next week.

