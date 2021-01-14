For decades, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find any kind of success although 2020 and 2021 have been a nice change of pace for the team. In the regular season, the Browns finished with an 11-5 record and were able to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Surprisingly, the Browns even defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, by a score of 48-37. It was an incredible victory that propelled the Browns to the divisional round, where they will now face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In the eyes of many, the Browns have no shot at winning this game, although many on the team are ready for an upset. One of those players is none other than Odell Beckham Jr, who has missed significant time with an injury. Taking to Twitter today, OBJ claimed fans should be on the lookout for a surprise result.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been the favorites all season long and at this point, it seems far-fetched to think the Browns could win. For the most part, their win against the Steelers was due to various mistakes from their opponent and for now, the Chiefs seem to be much more ready for the challenge.

Let us know in the comments who you think is going to win this weekend.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images