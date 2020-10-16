PartyNextDoor Shares "PARTYPACK" Of Unreleased Tracks Ft. Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, & Murda Beatz

After tweeting enigmatic messages about PARTYPACK all week, PartyNextDoor has given fans a little something to enjoy. The Canadian artist has delivered a project that holds seven unreleased tracks that weren't previously available on streaming services. Earlier this year, the OVO artist released his anticipated PARTYMOBILE studio album—the first full-length that his fans have received in four years. Thankfully, he didn't take as long to gift them with another set of songs.

PARTYPACK only hosts a handful of features, but they're nothing to sneeze at: Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz all lend their talents to the project. We're sure that PartyNextDoor has been busy penning new hits for the new year, but in the meantime, stream PARTYPACK and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Persian Rugs

2. West District

3. Things & Such

4. Candy feat. Nipsey Hussle

5. Cuffed Up feat. Quavo

6. Don't Do It For You No More

7. Buzzin' feat. Lil Yachty + Murda Beatz