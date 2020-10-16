mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PartyNextDoor Shares "PARTYPACK" Of Unreleased Tracks Ft. Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, & Murda Beatz

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 02:19
464 Views
22
2
CoverCover

PARTYPACK
PartyNextDoor

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The OVO singer-songwriter surprises fans with a seven-track project.


After tweeting enigmatic messages about PARTYPACK all week, PartyNextDoor has given fans a little something to enjoy. The Canadian artist has delivered a project that holds seven unreleased tracks that weren't previously available on streaming services. Earlier this year, the OVO artist released his anticipated PARTYMOBILE studio album—the first full-length that his fans have received in four years. Thankfully, he didn't take as long to gift them with another set of songs.

PARTYPACK only hosts a handful of features, but they're nothing to sneeze at: Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz all lend their talents to the project. We're sure that PartyNextDoor has been busy penning new hits for the new year, but in the meantime, stream PARTYPACK and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Persian Rugs
2. West District
3. Things & Such
4. Candy feat. Nipsey Hussle
5. Cuffed Up feat. Quavo
6. Don't Do It For You No More
7. Buzzin' feat. Lil Yachty + Murda Beatz

PartyNextDoor Quavo Nipsey Hussle Lil Yachty Murda Beatz
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES PartyNextDoor Shares "PARTYPACK" Of Unreleased Tracks Ft. Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, & Murda Beatz
22
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject