Pardison Fontaine has elaborated on his comments about The Rock after the actor and former WWE star revealed that he'd like to be Megan Thee Stallion's pet.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent interview alongside Kevin Hart went viral on Monday after The Rock's claim but Meg's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, was seemingly unamused by the commentary. Pardi slid into the comments of a post where he appeared to tell The Rock to get his wife to start using "seasoning" in her food.

"All our dogs is named after #s... just teach ya wife to use seasoning... you'll be iiight... Moana is the shit tho," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Many believed that Pardison Fontaine only responded because he was bothered, especially since the comment disappeared shortly after. Pardi confirmed that he deleted the post but denied that it came from a place of negativity.

"Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock," he tweeted.

"The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my shit .. I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste," he added.

Ultimately, it seems like Pardison Fontaine might be better off without any friction with The Rock and he might be better off that way.

What do you think of Pardison's tweets? Let us know in the comments.