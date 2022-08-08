Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most revered rappers in the game right now. Despite her frustrations with label management and constant leaks, a lot of people admire and champion her, both outside and inside the industry. The Rock, wrestling and silver screen star, is the latest to shoot his shot with Megan, albeit in a weird fashion. He was recently interviewed alongside Kevin Hart for their upcoming animated film, DC League of Super-Pets. When asked whose celebrity they'd be a pet to, the 50-year-old star said he'd belong to the Houston native.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

When asked for further detail, The Rock said "We don't have to talk about that. Okay?", which got laughs from both the interviewers and his costar. Hart, on the other hand, said he'd be a pet to Denzel Washington, even though Dwayne joked that he had a different answer earlier.

Aside from showing a queen of hip-hop royalty some much-deserved love, the two actors seemed to have a blast during the interview as they joked about old and current pets, talked about preparing for their roles, and told some embarrassing anecdotes about each other. Via an Instagram post, where he also shouted out the "Savage" rapper and Denzel Washington, The Rock celebrated how much fun him and Hart have together.

"Over the years with the movies we’ve done together and the thousands of interviews we’ve done together - we just love fucking with each other and we always make sure we’re having the BEST TIME and it never ends," wrote the WWF icon. They recently did the Tortilla Challenge to much online hilarity, and The Rock's building up a lot of excitement for his upcoming Black Adam film.

One person who doesn't seem to be having a lot of fun with Dwayne's choice, though, is Meg's man. Pardison Fontaine left an Instagram comment under The Shade Room's post about The Rock's comments that seemed unhappy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

"All our dogs is named after #s," wrote Pardi. "Just teach your wife to use seasoning... you'll be iiight... Moana is the s**t tho."

Well, at least he likes his movies.

[via]