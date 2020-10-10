Papoose Is On Grown Man Time With New Single "Maturity"

Papoose and Remy Ma are the wholesome hip hop love story that we just don't see enough of.

The New York rapper just dropped his latest album Endangered Species - which features appearances from Conway the Machine, French Montana, and DJ Premier - and he's switching things up just a bit with "Maturity."

"Maturity" is an ode to love and respect and is clearly inspired by Papoose's relationship with Remy.

The rapper recently released the accompanying video for the album's latest single, taking inspiration from Prohibition-era mobster flicks, as he serenades his wife: "me, you, and the baby, haters ain't nothing like us/knowledge, wisdom, and understanding, don't break the cypher."

The video's black and white aesthetic suits the lounge jazz vibes from producer Brady Watt, with an understated piano and dusty boom-bap drums giving plenty of space for Papoose's bars.

Check out the brand new video for "Maturity" below. Are you feeling Papoose's latest project?

Quotable Lyrics

Responsible, reliable husband, you hold your head up proud

Place you on a pedestal, promise I never let you down

Older men messing with younger girls, they pedophiles

They could never garnish the stripes away from a general

Hermes perfume, the Bottega Veneta blouse

Dressed in businesswoman attire, you got a clever style



