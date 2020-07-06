Although many have joked about the possibility of a surge in pregnancies resulting from the global COVID-19 lockdown, Papoose and Remy Ma decided to make it an official trend by announcing the arrival of baby number 2 very soon.



Image: BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS

Remy and Pap both had kids from previous relationships prior to officially becoming The Mackies, but this will be their second child together following the December 2018 birth of their daughter Reminisce Mackenzie, seen above with the couple during the Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort broadcast back in April. The announcement was shared during an interview on Out Loud With Claudia Jordan for FOX SOUL. While video chatting with the titular host — social distancing, ftw! — Papoose broke the news while explaining what he's been doing while on quarantine, saying, "I love being with my family. I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are actually coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.” Even though the Shesus Khryst emcee has yet to confirm the news herself, we'e sure a fire Instagram post will be posted sometime in the very near future.

Congrats to The Mackies! Peep Pap's confirmation of a new baby with wifey Remy Ma below: