Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy stoked the flames of Aaron Rodgers trade rumors, Thursday, when he refered to the legendary quarterback as a "complicated fella." Murphy said it was originally the late general manager Ted Thompson who first called Rodgers complicated.

"I'm often reminded though... of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away (earlier this year)," Murphy told NBC26 in Green Bay. "(Thompson) often talked about Aaron, that he's a... and it wasn't just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say 'He's a complicated fella.'"



Kena Krutsinger / Getty Images

In recent months, Rodgers has refused to participate in organized team activities and minicamp. He's also been linked to several teams in trade rumors including the Broncos, 49ers, Raiders, and more.

Murphy previously sparked trade rumors, last week, when he wrote on the team's website that Rodgers has "divided our fan base."

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” he wrote. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

[Via]