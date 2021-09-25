OVO Sound Radio Debuts New Icewear Vezzo Ft. Future & Smiley Track

OVO Sound is celebrating tons of wins this month. Certified Lover Boy dropped to incredible success, plus it seems like it's opening the door for more music out of the OVO Camp. Of course, OVO Sound isn't limited to its duties as a label but also, a radio show that's notably introduced some of the hottest records in the world.
This week, Oliver El-Khatib returned to the decks with episode 12 of season 3 with guest mixes from GoHomeRoger, who brought out a slew of buzzing bangers, and Kid Masterpiece, who delivered some R&B vibes for the episode.
Most notably, two new songs debuted on the radio show including Icewear Vezzo's "Everyday" ft. Future during Oliver's set and OVO signee Smiley's upcoming single, "How Can I Miss" ft. OhGeesy.
Check out the latest OVO Sound Radio episode below.
Oliver Set:
Drake - N 2 Deep (Pedro Remix)
Drake - Yebba’s Heartbreak (Crimsen Remix)
Morad - Sonar
OBOY - Cosmos
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Headie One - Beggars Can't Be Choosers
M1llionz - Air BnB ft. Headie One
Icewear Vezzo - Everyday (feat. Future)
Nardo Wick - I Be Chillin
GMO Stax ft. Babyface Ray and Peezy - Can't Save N****
Chicken P - Fast Cash Babies (feat. Jigg)
BlueBucksClan - Come Again
Smiley - How can I miss (feat. Ohgeesy)
Icewear Vezzo - 5 Milli
Drake - N 2 Deep
G0homeroger Set:
Kshordy - Lookin
CashClick Boog - Free Rio Flow
BlueBucksClan - When? Where?
Baby Stone Gorillas - White Sheet
BandGang Lonnie Bands, Cashclick Boog - Band Brothers
BandGang Lonnie Bands - Shoulda Got A Verse From Drake (feat. OnFully)
2 - Free Ralo (feat. Veeze)
Big Spenda - Hit Yo City Freestyle (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
SG Tip - One In The Head (feat. 21 Lil Harold, Slimelife Shawty)
Big Baby, Four50 - Civic (feat. Shawny Binladen)
Skuffle - Trust & Believe
Yeat - Lët ya know
Tony Seltzer - One Minute (feat. Lucki)
Young Nudy - Green Bean
Skuffle - Undefeated
K8do, Meez - Go Off
Rio Da Yung Og, Ken Scales - Brick Talk
Fredobagz - First Day Out Part 2K
Baby Stone Gorillas - Stl Caps & Jay Hats
Kid Masterpiece Set:
Static Major - After Dark (Demo)
Interlude - Drake & Lloyd - Night Off (J Louis & Drewsthatdude Edit)
Ginuwine - Only When Your Lonely (Demo)
Brent Faiyaz - Price of fame (Original Version)
SiR - FOOTSTEPS IN THE DARK PTS. 1 & 2 (DJ Voss Slowed & Reverb)
Avant - Phone Sex
Drake - Heat of the moment
Brent Faiyaz - Bad Bitches
The Dream - Luv Songs
Jon B - Calling on you Live (Vocoder Remix)
Giveon - like i want you
Interlude - Beyonce - Me Myself And I (Esta Remix)
Swv - When U Cry
Snoh Aalegra - Dying 4 Your Love
Bryson Tiller - Inhale
Beyonce - Be With You (Niyat Slowed + Reverb)
Frank Ocean - At your Best (You Are love) (Original Demo)
Drake - N 2 Deep (Xero Slowed & Reverb)
Snoh Aalegra - ON MY MIND feat. James Fauntleroy
Jesse Powell - You Don't Know (Slowed)