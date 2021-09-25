OVO Sound Radio Debuts New Icewear Vezzo Ft. Future & Smiley Track

OVO Sound is celebrating tons of wins this month. Certified Lover Boy dropped to incredible success, plus it seems like it's opening the door for more music out of the OVO Camp. Of course, OVO Sound isn't limited to its duties as a label but also, a radio show that's notably introduced some of the hottest records in the world.

This week, Oliver El-Khatib returned to the decks with episode 12 of season 3 with guest mixes from GoHomeRoger, who brought out a slew of buzzing bangers, and Kid Masterpiece, who delivered some R&B vibes for the episode.

Most notably, two new songs debuted on the radio show including Icewear Vezzo's "Everyday" ft. Future during Oliver's set and OVO signee Smiley's upcoming single, "How Can I Miss" ft. OhGeesy.

Check out the latest OVO Sound Radio episode below.

Oliver Set:

Drake - N 2 Deep (Pedro Remix)

Drake - Yebba’s Heartbreak (Crimsen Remix)

Morad - Sonar

OBOY - Cosmos

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Headie One - Beggars Can't Be Choosers

M1llionz - Air BnB ft. Headie One

Icewear Vezzo - Everyday (feat. Future)

Nardo Wick - I Be Chillin

GMO Stax ft. Babyface Ray and Peezy - Can't Save N****

Chicken P - Fast Cash Babies (feat. Jigg)

BlueBucksClan - Come Again

Smiley - How can I miss (feat. Ohgeesy)

Icewear Vezzo - 5 Milli

Drake - N 2 Deep

G0homeroger Set:

Kshordy - Lookin

CashClick Boog - Free Rio Flow

BlueBucksClan - When? Where?

Baby Stone Gorillas - White Sheet

BandGang Lonnie Bands, Cashclick Boog - Band Brothers

BandGang Lonnie Bands - Shoulda Got A Verse From Drake (feat. OnFully)

2 - Free Ralo (feat. Veeze)

Big Spenda - Hit Yo City Freestyle (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

SG Tip - One In The Head (feat. 21 Lil Harold, Slimelife Shawty)

Big Baby, Four50 - Civic (feat. Shawny Binladen)

Skuffle - Trust & Believe

Yeat - Lët ya know

Tony Seltzer - One Minute (feat. Lucki)

Young Nudy - Green Bean

Skuffle - Undefeated

K8do, Meez - Go Off

Rio Da Yung Og, Ken Scales - Brick Talk

Fredobagz - First Day Out Part 2K

Baby Stone Gorillas - Stl Caps & Jay Hats



Kid Masterpiece Set:



Static Major - After Dark (Demo)

Interlude - Drake & Lloyd - Night Off (J Louis & Drewsthatdude Edit)

Ginuwine - Only When Your Lonely (Demo)

Brent Faiyaz - Price of fame (Original Version)

SiR - FOOTSTEPS IN THE DARK PTS. 1 & 2 (DJ Voss Slowed & Reverb)

Avant - Phone Sex

Drake - Heat of the moment

Brent Faiyaz - Bad Bitches

The Dream - Luv Songs

Jon B - Calling on you Live (Vocoder Remix)

Giveon - like i want you

Interlude - Beyonce - Me Myself And I (Esta Remix)

Swv - When U Cry

Snoh Aalegra - Dying 4 Your Love

Bryson Tiller - Inhale

Beyonce - Be With You (Niyat Slowed + Reverb)

Frank Ocean - At your Best (You Are love) (Original Demo)

Drake - N 2 Deep (Xero Slowed & Reverb)

Snoh Aalegra - ON MY MIND feat. James Fauntleroy

Jesse Powell - You Don't Know (Slowed)