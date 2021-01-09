A true hustler never misses an opportunity to make a profit over a viral moment. We previously reported on O.T. Genasis's tense interview with No Jumper host Yassy where the rapper felt as if he was disrespected. "Let me tell you something, I'm on a whole 'notha level... This not junior high school. I'm in the big leagues," said Genasis. "I'm really rich. I'm not your rich."

Co-host AD would later come forward to defend Genasis, claiming that what people didn't see in the 20-minute clip was Yassy and her best friend giving the rapper attitude. Both Genasis and Yassy reportedly shook hands and left the conversation on a good note after the cameras were turned off, but after the clip circulated, they resurfaced to highlight their moment.

On Yassy's Instagram page, she switched up her profile and wrote, "THIS THE LIL LEAGUE," while O.T. Genasis moved quickly to get t-shirts made. At his site "NotRichimReallyRich.com," fans can pre-order shirts that read, "I'm Really Rich," and "I'm In Da Big League." There are also beanies available if you're interested. Plenty of people have weighed in about their exchange, so check out posts by both O.T. Genasis and Yassy below.



