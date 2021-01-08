As we reported earlier, footage from an explosive new interview with O.T. Genasis went viral after the rapper felt disrespected while appearing on No Jumper. The rapper was being interviewed by hosts AD and Yassy, and seemed to be in high spirits while drinking and chatting with the hosts and Yassy's best friend. Things went left when Yassy jokingly referred to him as "baby boy," prompting the host and the 33-year-old Georgia native to exchange some heated words with each other, with Genasis even vaguely threatening the host, "You don't want nobody following y'all home. Right?.. I'm not threatening you, I'm asking you."

Now, the other host of the podcast AD is jumping in to defend Genasis against critics. "Cap," AD penned in the comment section in response to the a post that said the interview got heated very quickly. He continued, "Everybody was drinking together before the show started. The friend got upset when the talk about relationships got thrown in and took it to personal... I tried to change the subject and she wouldn't let it go. The homie told them it wasn't personal and the slicc comments kept coming in."



via Instagram

"Never called them out of their name and was tryna keep it cool. After the show they talked and understood where each other was coming from," he concluded.

Watch the full interview below to see the testy exchange in question, or skip to the 11-minute mark to see things heat up.