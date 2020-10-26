Following Avengers: Endgame, many were left wondering how The Marvel Cinematic Universe would bounce back following such an epic resolution. In fact, there was even skepticism in some corners from those wary of a comic book overload, that the very formula driving the cinematic machine would grow tired with another loaded batch of superhero flicks. Yet early teasers of the trippy and original WandaVision, not to mention the absolutely madcap rumors surrounding Spider-Man 3, seem to indicate that Marvel is blazing forward with some truly daring new innovations.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Now, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has received another spell of good news, especially for those subscribed to the Disney+ streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, acclaimed actor Oscar Isaac is in talks to play Moon Knight for an original series, which is currently being penned by The Umbrella Academy writer Jeremy Slater. Having starred in science fiction films like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Star-Wars -- as well as a major comic-book-villain role in X-Men: Apocalypse -- it seems like Isaac will be right at home in the dynamic world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At this time, Moon Knight has yet to land a release date, though it has been confirmed as part of the wave of upcoming Disney+ series (Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and She-Hulk among them) set to stagger across the next few years. For those familiar with the former marine turned mercenary turned crimefighter, do you think that Oscar Isaac will be a good fit for Moon Knight, a hero that has developed quite a loyal cult following?