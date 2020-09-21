Though some have criticized the Marvel Cinematic Universe for following a notable formula in each of their wildly popular films, it would appear the titian-esque studio is gearing up with their most original-looking property thus far. Following its announcement as one of three upcoming Disney+ MCU television shows, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led WandaVision has officially scored its first full-length trailer, revealing a hint at the surreal and imaginative madness that's to come.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Following reports that WandaVision would bear similarities to a classic sitcom from decades past, the trailer provides a thorough look at the anticipated and daring aesthetic, with both Olsen's Wanda and Bettany's Vision appearing to have a blast with the newfound opportunities. It doesn't take long for the reality-bending fabric of the MCU to rear its head, opening the door to all matter of plot possibilities. In fact, some of the trailer bleeds into the present day, including a scene where Vision comes to an unfortunate discovery about his own state of being.

From the look of it, WandaVision is shaping up to be one of Marvel's most intriguing new properties, a daring risk from a studio that has occasionally been known to remain in their comfort zone. Though there has yet to be a proper release date confirmed, expect WandaVision to arrive at some point in 2021, streaming exclusively on Disney+. In the meantime, check out the trailer for yourself below and sound off -- does this make you hyped for the next phase of the MCU?