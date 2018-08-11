moon knight
- TVKid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite" Soundtracks Marvel's "Moon Knight" TrailerThe forthcoming Disney+ series stars "Ex Machina" actor Oscar Issac.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Will Set Up At Least Three Future MCU ProjectsThere are so many new titles, it could be anything.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesOscar Isaac In Talks To Play "Moon Knight" On Disney+Oscar Isaac is reportedly in talks to play the titular role in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series "Moon Knight."By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesMarvel's Kevin Feige Says Three New Characters Are Set To Enter The MCUThe MCU's about to welcome some new faces. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureComic Book Avengers That Should Join The Marvel Cinematic UniverseAfter the fallout of "Avengers: Endgame" and D23 Expo, we examine who should join their ranks for their future cinematic adventures. By Robert Blair
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Directors Talk About Potential MCU Roles For Keanu ReevesWhich hero should Reeves be?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Iron Fist" Season 2 Almost Featured A Moon Knight AppearanceWill Moon Knight ever surface?By Karlton Jahmal