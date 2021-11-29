Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort were slated to fight against each other just a couple of months ago, however, with De La Hoya contracting COVID, the boxer's comeback had to be put on the backburner. Since that time, De La Hoya has been doing a lot of thinking in regards to his return to the ring, and fans have been wondering when he will finally get back out there.

Recently, De La Hoya got to speak with TMZ Sports about a potential comeback, and as he explained, he has taken an extended period of time off as COVID really wreaked havoc on his system. Fortunately, though, De La Hoya fully intends on coming back in the new year, and he has his sights set on an old foe.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Personally, right now I'm not motivated because of COVID. I was actually in great shape and then COVID hit me, so my morale right now is a little low in terms of me fighting in the ring personally," De La Hoya said. "But come January, I'm sure I will get right back into it and start training again and prepare myself mentally first. But I do want to get out there again, possibly Cinco De Mayo. Who knows, it could be Floyd Mayweather. It's probably the biggest fight you could make today."

Mayweather has been interested in exhibition fights as of late, so a rematch against De La Hoya would make a lot of sense. Not to mention, it would make both men a whole lot of money, which at this point in their careers, is really all that matters. As far as who would win, Mayweather would have to be the favorite right now.

