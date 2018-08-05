fighters
- MMAFrancis Ngannou Net Worth 2023: What Is The MMA Fighter Worth?Explore Francis Ngannou's journey in MMA, factors contributing to his net worth, and how he uses his wealth beyond the octagon.By Jake Skudder
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Singles Out Floyd Mayweather While Detailing Comeback PlansOscar De La Hoya wants that Floyd rematch.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Fight In Jeopardy Due To COVID-19A COVID-19 outbreak within Fury's camp could lead to a postponed third match between he and Wilder.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Reveals What He Would Do To Jake PaulDaniel Cormier is sick of Jake Paul's disrespect.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Challenged By Yet Another Former NBA PlayerKendall Gill is looking for a shot at Jake Paul.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Roasted After Appearing Coked Out During Triller BroadcastOscar De La Hoya was definitely vibing during the broadcast.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOscar De La Hoya Claims He's Coming Back To BoxingOscar De La Hoya has been hoping to make a comeback for a while.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Speaks On Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier TrilogyDana White was recently asked whether or not a trilogy fight would happen.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRyan Garcia Claims Manny Pacquiao Fight Is A Done DealRyan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao share a 20-year age gap.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Sarcastically Roasts Brother Logan Ahead Of Mayweather FightJake Paul couldn't help but label his brother as a "fake fighter."By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Gives His Real Opinion Of KhabibConor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have certainly had their differences.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White & Halle Berry Link Up For "The Ultimate UFC Experience"Dana White and Halle Berry's latest UFC contest is all thanks to the "All In Challenge."By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyron Woodley Expresses Disgust Over Usman Vs. Covington FightWoodley has some strong opinions on UFC 245's biggest fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAndy Ruiz Explains What Went Wrong In Loss To Anthony Joshua: WatchAndy Ruiz came into the fight unprepared.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Reveals His Next UFC Opponent & Disses Corey AndersonJon Jones is well aware of what he wants.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Calls Robert Whittaker A "Meth Head" After UFC 243 StaredownAdesanya is a master trash talker.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib Explains Why Conor McGregor Doesn't Deserve A RematchKhabib has harsh words for McGregor.By Alexander Cole
- SportsVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko Starches Anthony Crolla With 4th Round KOVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko is one step closer to unifying the lightweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Jones Claps Back At Israel Adesanya: "I'll Make You Call Me Daddy"Jones isn't feeling Adesanya's trash talking. By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Reportedly "Begging" For Fight With Khabib NurmagomedovLooks like Floyd wants to take on another MMA fighter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCanelo VS GGG 2: Golovkin Senses Fear In His Opponent's Eyes At Weigh-InGennady Golovkin says he came out of the weigh-in with a sense that Canelo is trembling in fear.By Devin Ch
- SportsEleider Alvarez KO's Sergey Kovalev In Boxing's Upset Of The YearEleider Alvarez scored a 7th round knockout to win the WBO crown.By Devin Ch