Following the explosive revelations he shared with the Los Angeles Times about his teenage years, Oscar De La Hoya revealed that his upcoming comeback bout will have to be rescheduled. The champion boxing legend was all set to face off against UFC champion Viktor Belfort at the Staples Center in L.A. on September 11, marking his first fight since retiring back in 2008.

Boxing fans were excited about this match, however, on Friday (September 3), De La Hoya posted a video of himself in the hospital with an announcement that he is battling COVID-19.

"Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend," he penned in the caption to his clip. "Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up."

"God bless everyone and stay safe." In the video, he was in disbelief that he contracted the virus and added that it "really kicked my ass." Watch his video below.