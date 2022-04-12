Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing people in the boxing world. He is currently undefeated in his boxing career, however, there are plenty of people out there who feel as though his record is illegitimate as he has yet to face a real boxer. Moving forward, it seems like Paul will be looking to fight big names in the boxing world, and if he manages to get some wins, then he will cement himself as a real force that could someday look at contending for a championship.

In a new interview with TMZ, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya spoke about Paul, noting that he has actually an exceptional talent. In De La Hoya's eyes, Paul has the makings of a champion and as it stands, he could give a current titleholder a run for their money.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul. He's the real deal. I'm gonna tell you that, with only four or five fights, and the way he's taking it serious," De La Hoya said. "Jake Paul is the real deal. And I dare anyone who has boxing experience who has MMA experience to call him out, 'cause I'll tell you one thing, this guy can beat a lot of good champions, and even great champions. [...] He's on his way to becoming a contender, and he's on his way to becoming a world contender, then a world champion." There are plenty of boxing fans out there who will consider this take as preposterous. Paul hasn't done enough to show that he can compete at such a high level, especially since his toughest opponent was a former UFC champion who hasn't won in years.

Let us know what you think of De La Hoya's hot take, in the comments down below.

[Via]