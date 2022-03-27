Jake Paul says he's serious about taking on Conor McGregor and that he'll be able to knock him out in the first round if they end up fighting. The YouTuber and professional boxer called out McGregor during an interview with TMZ on Saturday.

"Conor is on a downhill spiral," Jake told the outlet. "His limbs are all broken. So, stand-up game, I'm coming out and knocking him out, first round."

He also explained that he and McGregor currently weigh the same so it's a perfect time.



Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Paul also hopes to use the event to shine a light on the poor earnings provided by the UFC to its fighters. He called out Dana White specifically during the interview.

"If I win, then Dana has to increase the minimum of fighter pay," Jake said. "If I lose, then they can take all of the money and whatever and so be it. But, I know I can beat Conor."

Paul has been vocal for months now about UFC fighters needing higher pay as well as better benefits such as providing long-term access to healthcare to all fighters.

Back in January, Paul made a diss track aimed at White.

