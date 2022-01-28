Jake Paul is one of the biggest boxers in the world right now, and while that might piss some people off, it is the reality in which we are living right now. Paul has proven himself to be quite good in the ring, and he has managed to defeat former MMA fighters like Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, while also taking home fights against lesser opponents such as Nate Robinson.

The biggest criticism of Jake Paul has been that he doesn't fight against real boxers. Stephen A. Smith brought this up in an interview with Jake yesterday, although Paul chimed in with an interesting response.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In his view, he has been going up against people who have had similar odds to win as he has. This led to a conversation about Floyd Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez, who both fought against scrubs while they were rising in their careers. Paul then went on to say that his opponents were training in their respective sports, while he was on the Disney channel. Simply put, Paul believes his fast progress is beyond impressive.

"I was on Disney Channel while these guys were winning UFC Championships!" Paul said. "I've always gone against people where the odds are even."

It remains to be seen who Jake will fight next, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.