Jake Paul says he going to make his MMA debut at middleweight, rather than try to cut down 20 pounds and fit in at welterweight. In a tweet posted on Friday night, he attributed cutting weight to the destruction of athletes bodies.

Paul tagged Dana White specifically and announced: "When I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first."

"PS Conor walking around at 190," he added.



Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Paul has offered to join the UFC on several conditions that would improve pay and health care for all fighters. On Sunday, he shared a post that broke down the total combined payout for every fighter and exposed the glaring inequality of pay between the highest-paid fighters and all of the rest.

"I can’t stress enough how bad this is," Paul wrote in response.

He also announced that he would be revealing his plan to do something about it on Monday: "My next step for helping with this situation will be announced tomorrow. PAY FIGHTERS MORE."

Check out Paul's tweets below.