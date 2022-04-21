The latest celebrity to face off against sexual assault allegations is reportedly boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya. The celebrated champion is at the center of a scandal after TMZ reported that a woman who claimed she worked with De La Hoya stated that he sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions. This is where things get tricky; the woman, who was reportedly fired, was originally being sued by the boxer's company Casa Mexico Enterprises, so she decided to file a countersuit where she detailed her alleged experiences.

According to the report, the woman insists she endured "severe physical and emotional damage."



TMZ stated that the woman cited a 2020 work trip with Casa Mexico Enterprises where she alleged that she was awoken by someone banging on her door, and when she opened it, she found De La Hoya there "with his pants around his ankles." She claimed that he pushed past her and made his way into her room before getting into her bed. She said she eventually was able to get him out and into his own room.

She also claimed that the following morning, she attempted to awake De La Hoya and once she was able to get inside of his room, he "subsequently pulled [name withheld] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her."

In another incident, she alleged:

"Sometime after the Mexico trip, the woman says she went to dinner with work colleagues, including Oscar, before returning to his home after eating. The woman claims Oscar 'revealed and retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house' and 'forcibly inserted the sexual object into' the alleged victim's body. At that point, the woman says she alerted Don Buccio, the Casa Mexico founder, but she says no action was taken."

"Unfortunately, with the twenty-four-hour news cycle, we find ourselves today, more often than not, as the recipient of vindictive and unjust accusations that are interpreted and spread as truth -- without any evidence to support erroneous claims," De La Hoya's representative told TMZ.

The sports giant added, "I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence."

