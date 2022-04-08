Back in 2021, singer and actor Trey Songz was accused of sexual assault while in Las Vegas celebrating his birthday. After bringing a group of women back to his hotel room at The Cosmopolitan, one of the women claimed that things took a turn for the worst.

Months after the accusations, the "Neighbors" artist is walking away from all charges regarding this case. According to TMZ, a representative from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department stated, "The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The attorneys handling Trey's case, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, also issued a statement regarding the cases' dismissal. They shared, "We are pleased that Trey Songz' has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed."

Further expressing their gratitude, they added, "We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining."

While he is in the clear for this matter, the 37-year-old still has bigger fish to fry. The star has been accused of multiple other acts of violence against women. One incident involves the star being sued for $20 million for having non-consensual sex with a woman. While another concerns basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, who alleges the singer is an abuser.

