The Orlando Magic are reportedly among the NBA teams that will role out an alternate home court for select games next season as part of their new "City Edition" uniforms. In fact, newly unveiled photos suggest that Orlando's every day hardwood at the Amway Center will be updated for the 2019-20 campaign.

The team has not yet announced any official details, and the uniforms have not yet been revealed, but leaked images of Orlando's City Edition hardwood surfaced this week revealing that the Magic will be adding a splash of orange to their aesthetic. The inspiration behind it remains a mystery, but thus far it doesn't look like anyone is too enthusiastic about the new look.

Orlando Magic City Edition Court/Imgur

Again, this is just a leaked image and nothing has been confirmed so we'll just have to wait and see. Although, a number of other courts that were featured in the leak, such as the Grizzlies and Jazz, have already been confirmed which leads us to believe that it is fairly accurate.

Check out some of Orlando's other rumored home court designs below, and click here to preview the Atlanta Hawks' all-new "Peach State" court design.

Orlando Magic Core Court/Imgur

Orlando Magic Association Edition Court/Imgur

Orlando Magic Icon Edition Court/Imgur