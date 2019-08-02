The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back the classic Vancouver uniforms for select games in the 2019-20 season, in celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary. You know, the ones worn by the likes of Bryant "Big Country" Reeves, Stromile Swift, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Michael Dickerson, and others.

According to the team's press release, the Grizzlies will don the classic Vancouver ‘teal’ uniforms next season, while the black throwbacks from the early era of the Memphis Grizzlies will be worn in the 2020-21 season in honor of their 20th season in Grind City.

In addition to the iconic uniforms, the Grizz will also be playing on a specially designed court at the FedEx Forum that mimics the sweet throwbacks throughout the next two seasons. The team will also recognize each era of Grizzlies basketball history through events, promotions, in-game entertainment, merchandise and more.

According to NBA.com, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of only 12 NBA teams that will feature a Classic Edition uniform this season, with each version celebrating a classic uniform of the past. The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their "Classic Edition" threads on Thursday - click here for more details on that.

Memphis Grizzlies "Classic Edition" uniforms/Grizzlies