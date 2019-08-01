The Philadelphia 76ers have today unveiled the new "Classic Edition" uniform to be worn in select games in the 2019-20 season.

Inspired by the jerseys worn for half of the 1970-71 season, the white jersey features a unique “Seventy Sixers” wordmark design, inspired by the block lettering “PHILA” uniforms.

According to NBA.com, The 76ers are one of only 12 NBA teams that will feature a Classic Edition uniform this season, with each version celebrating a classic uniform of the past.

“We are excited to unveil this season’s Classic Edition uniform, presented by StubHub, which celebrates the city’s rich history and how it has evolved over time,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “The uniform may have had a short-lived moment in the spotlight, but we consider it a classic that emerged as time passed and is a true vintage treasure to the ‘Seventy Sixers’ brand to be shared with our passionate fans.”

While only a select few teams will have "Classic Edition" uniforms in the upcoming season, each team will have something new in store, such as the OKC Thunder's "City Edition" threads that pay homage to victims and survivors of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.