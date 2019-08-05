The Utah Jazz will reportedly be among the handful of NBA teams rocking throwback uniforms for select games in the 2019-20 season, joining the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz have not officially announced the return of the classic mountain range uniforms, worn by the likes of John Stockton and Karl Malone, but there is enough evidence to support the whispers going around NBA Twitter. For instance, images of the specially designed court recently surfaced, revealing the familiar snow-capped mountain logo.

The Jazz donned the classic uniforms from the 1996-97 season up until the early 2000s, which included their NBA Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998.

Another hint that the Jazz will be wearing their late '90s uniforms in the upcoming season comes in the form of Donovan Mitchell's signature shoe, the Adidas D.O.N Issue #1. The kicks were recently revealed in a "Mailman" colorway featuring the same color scheme as the beloved jerseys worn by Karl Malone. Click here for more details on that.

According to NBA.com, only 12 NBA teams will wear "Classic Edition" throwback uniforms in the 2019-20 season, with each version celebrating a classic uniform of the past. Judging from all of the information that has surfaced thus far, it looks like you can include the Utah Jazz on that list.