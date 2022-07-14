Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.



"Tweaked out... but you know dude really need help na Im sayn? Thats why we ain't trippin on 'em. Nobody taking him serious. Its sad because he had potential to be great. Its sad. Dem drugs!" Bow Wow said in response.

However, it seems like Orlando Brown is doubling down on his comments, rather than retracting them. He shared another video on social media where he claimed that Bow Wow needs to "embrace having bomb a*s p*ssy."

"Yo, Shad. I just want to tell you, bro, thanks for recognizing me as a legend. You're a legend yourself," he said. "I love you, man. I love all your work. You already know what's going on, man. It's guap. But you're going to have to really, really address the fact that you got bomb p*ssy... You gotta tell people the truth, Bow Wow. Tell people the truth, bro. If you got bomb p*ssy, you need to embrace it."

"You have to do things to let people know that your p*ssy is empowerment," he continued before congratulating Bow Wow on his upcoming sold out date at the O2 Arena in London for the Millenium tour. "When you go on stage, just let people know, 'Yes, I do have some bomb a*s p*ssy.'"

No word from Bow Wow yet on Brown's latest comments.