Orlando Brown, former child actor and star of That's So Raven, has gone through a hell of a lot in recent years.

His career in the entertainment business was uncertain as several troubling reports pointed to some serious issues in the life of the 32-year-old man. There were videos being shared of him walking outside barefoot while drinking boxed wine, other instances where he accused Nick Cannon of giving him oral sex while dressed as a woman, and more. Needless to say, it's been rough for him.

Despite all of the battles he's had to overcome, it looks as though Brown is striving these days, testifying in church and looking healthier than he has in a very long time.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Father, we thank you. For this time, for this praise," started Orlando Brown in a video from church. "My name is Orlando Brown. You may know me from a little show from back in the day called 'That’s So Raven'. I went through a lot. I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff. My fiancée told me about this place and when I came it was amazing. I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am. Church is lovely."

It's so nice to see Orlando Brown like this. After everything he's been through, he deserves a breakthrough. Fans are celebrating his speech at church, wishing him well in his relationship with his fiancée and hoping that he can stay on the right path.

Congratulations on kicking your addiction, Orlando!