Orlando Brown, best known for his role as Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel hit "That's So Raven," has caught a lot of flack and attention on Twitter for a recent interview he did with Funny Marco. Among many wild claims and comments, many have singled out the crazy moment in which Brown claims that Bow Wow has some "bomb a** p***y."





The 34-year-old actor also mentioned Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Raven Symone, and a few other notable names during the interview, although his comments on Bow Wow have become the emerging headline. This isn't the first time the former child star has turned heads online. Back in 2020, he claimed that Nick Cannon performed oral sex on him, to which Cannon responded with concerns for his mental health and safety, a sentiment many fans seem to share after this interview.

Brown also kept referring to Mariah Carey as "Danielle" and said that he reached out to do a song with her and did not make any inappropriate advances, despite what some reports claim. He also said that Funny Marco was, in fact, Nick Cannon when asked about their current relationship.

These comments have concerned many users on Twitter and other social media platforms, who are calling attention to the fact that Orlando Brown has been vocal about his mental health and drug addiction issues in the past. We hope that Orlando Brown finds clarity soon and you can check out the full interview with Funny Marco below.

