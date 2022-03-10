Atlanta-based rapper Omerettà The Great didn't last too long on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, leaving the show after just one season. However, she does not regret her decision to leave the show, explaining that the producers wanted a lot of drama from her, and not that much hip-hop.

If you've ever watched an episode of Love & Hip Hop, you already know that the production team often focuses more on the "love" part of the show than the "hip-hop" side. Dramatic storylines often get more on-air time, especially if they pertain to Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, and other stars of the franchise. Recently, the series brought in Omerettà, Renni Rucci, and Baby Tate, but Omeretta is already leaving, speaking with Raquel Harper on her podcast and explaining why she's out.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" rapper says that the production team told her that since COVID had affected their shooting schedule, they could not have the stars of the show intermingling. Instead, there would be a focus on her rise to the top of the rap game in Atlanta, her career behind the scenes, and more. With her boyfriend being locked up, she thought that her love life would only be a minor storyline on the show but it turned out that the producers wanted lots of drama from her.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"I thought it was a dope idea because I thought it was going to be them showing me grinding to the top but it actually came out to be something else," she said. Retta went on to state that she believes Love & Hip-Hop "played" her before admitting that she would never return to the franchise.

"I feel like it helped me in a way 'cause it helped me get my management team. I was on there talking about how I didn't have management and then they reached out to me," revealed the rapper. "I ain't gone say that it didn't do no good for me but it was focused on more drama than it was on my career so I kind of pushed away from it."

Omeretta has informed the show that she will not be returning, claiming that they pushed to keep her but ultimately, they couldn't meet in the middle.

Will you miss her on the next season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta?

[via]