All she wanted to do was show off her latest tattoo, but Omeretta became a target of backlash. The rapper and Love & Hip Hop star, like millions of others, paid a visit to her tattooist and got some new ink. Omeretta displayed her reported sixth tattoo of her boyfriend, Ta'Byron Smith, who is reportedly serving out a 27-year sentence for robbery. The Shade Room reported that Smith was accused of robbing nine Asian-owned stores in the Atlanta area.

Almost immediately after the news was shared, Omeretta found her name trending online. The rapper stepped in to say that her boyfriend has just as many tattoos of her name, as well.

"I can't believe folks are this mad about some tattoos," wrote Omeretta. "This is crazy to me especially cuz I always post my sh*t." She added, "Okay ima ghetto ass b*tch so what y'all hoes build fake aesthetics off the 'ghetto b*tch' persona everyday but make fun of the real thing y'all hoes slow."

Asian Doll knows a thing or two about getting some skin art in dedication to someone you love because she has several King Von tattoos, including a portrait of his face.

"You good gang [blueheart emoji] I got mines tatted 6 times too," said Doll. "Some people just express they love for others different that's all." It didn't stop there, as people didn't let up and went after both women. Check out more below.