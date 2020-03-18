For nearly two hours, Joe Budden chopped it up with Omarion. The singer is currently co-headlining the Millennium Tour 2020 and he recently caught up with Budden for the host's Pull Up series. The pair talked about life, music, reality television, tour, and of course, Omarion's drama with Fizz and Apryl Jones. Budden, like millions of others, has watched the meltdown between Omarion, the mother of his two children, and his B2K bandmate, and the Pull Up host is ready to hear some of that "pent up" anger put on wax.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm 40 with no rhythm, so that don't really help Joe," Budden told Omarion and his dance music. "When are we getting into—you have pent up sh*t inside of you that you're hiding with this zen sh*t, and I know we're gonna hear it in a song." Omarion replied, "For sure!" Budden wanted to know when the singer would put a pause on releasing dance-friendly music and get "to the sh*t."

"The sh*t is coming this year," O told him. "I have an album with myself and James Fauntleroy titled Passport. It's already done, it's in the clip. We're just waiting on... Yeah, just me and James." Omarion added that Passport would come at the end of the year and clarified that it's his album, but James Fauntleroy added his magic in the writing and production.

For those of you who aren't familiar with Fauntleroy, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-producer has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean, Drake, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, and many more. Let us know if you're looking forward to Passport and watch Omarion's episode of Pull Up below.