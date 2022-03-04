mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Omah Lay Adds Justin Bieber To Afrobeats Single "Attention"

Erika Marie
March 04, 2022 02:30
206 Views
10
1
Omah LayOmah Lay
Omah Lay

Attention
Omah Lay Feat. Justin Bieber

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The pair also delivered a dreamy visual that shows how they get down at a kickback.


These two artists are reuniting and fans are excited about this Afrobeats collaboration.Justin Bieber has been long stepped out of the Pop spotlight and throughout his lengthy, successful career, you can find him experimenting in several genres. We heard more of that on 2020's Changes and 2021's Justice, and on Friday (March 4), Bieber added his name to an Afrobeats groove. 

Nigerian artist Omah Lay delivered his single "Attention," a smooth vibe that hosts a feature from Bieber. The pair's talents previously came together on the Masterkraft remix of Bieber's megahit "Peaches," so fans are delighted to hear this collaboration come into fruition. Bieber has been making his voice heard in the Afrobeats arena as he has worked with artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and BEAM, and we're sure there will be plenty more in this space from the pop star.

Watch the visual to Omah Lay's "Attention" featuring Justin Bieber below.

Quotable Lyrics

Little love and some affection on the side
Little trust and some passion would be nice
It's all I desire
I need it, I cannot deny

Omah Lay Justin Bieber
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Omah Lay Adds Justin Bieber To Afrobeats Single "Attention"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject