Omah Lay Adds Justin Bieber To Afrobeats Single "Attention"

These two artists are reuniting and fans are excited about this Afrobeats collaboration.Justin Bieber has been long stepped out of the Pop spotlight and throughout his lengthy, successful career, you can find him experimenting in several genres. We heard more of that on 2020's Changes and 2021's Justice, and on Friday (March 4), Bieber added his name to an Afrobeats groove.

Nigerian artist Omah Lay delivered his single "Attention," a smooth vibe that hosts a feature from Bieber. The pair's talents previously came together on the Masterkraft remix of Bieber's megahit "Peaches," so fans are delighted to hear this collaboration come into fruition. Bieber has been making his voice heard in the Afrobeats arena as he has worked with artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and BEAM, and we're sure there will be plenty more in this space from the pop star.

Watch the visual to Omah Lay's "Attention" featuring Justin Bieber below.

Quotable Lyrics

Little love and some affection on the side

Little trust and some passion would be nice

It's all I desire

I need it, I cannot deny