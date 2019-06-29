Afrobeats legend Wiz Kid recently stepped into the fashion industry by partnering up with the Amsterdam-based menswear brand Daily Paper. The duo is set to work on a limited edition collection of clothing and accessories. The seven-piece collection will be exclusively available online along with with a 3-day pop-up shop which will take over at the brand's flagship store. Each unique piece will feature Wizkid's other alias STARBOY and its straightforward designs will include socks, hats, t-shirts, and hoodies. Further releases are expected for major cities such as London, Lisbon, and Accra. Moreover, each pop up will consist of additional products added to the collection as it goes.

This would not be Wizkid's first time collaborating with a company for some limited edition products. Previously, the artist secured a deal with Nike for a STARBOY soccer jersey back in 2018. The shirt simultaneously spoke to his local pride and Nigeria's cultural clout. The jersey's green and white trimming reflected the Nigerian flag. Moreover, along the years, Wizkid has dominated the Afrobeats genre with his summer-time anthems and hits. The most recent news surrounding the artist includes his Nigerian comrade Tiwa Savage joining him and Davido in scoring some global record deals outside of Nigeria.

[Via]