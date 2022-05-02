Olivia Wilde has been generating a lot of buzz lately, and while some of it has been for her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, other headlines have been more focused on how she handled being served papers regarding her custody agreement with her ex during a presentation at CinemaCon.

Late last week, the 38-year-old was debuting the trailer for her upcoming September arrival, which stars Black Widow actress Florence Pugh alongside Wilde's own boyfriend, Harry Styles. While on stage giving a speech to the crowd, a stranger slid a manilla envelope towards the filmmaker's feet to catch her attention.

Before a video clip surfaced online, the general consensus seemed to be that the mother of two maintained her composure, despite being caught off guard by what was in the "Personal and Confidential" envelope, and now we have receipts to back that up.

As TMZ notes, Wilde asked if the documents were for her before picking them up and openly musing about the possibilities of the contents, even suggesting that there might be a script inside for her.

After taking a good look, she said, "Oh okay, got it," and continued on with her speech as if nothing had happened.

Sudeikis, who stars in the Apple TV+ original, Ted Lasso, has since denied knowing that the papers would be served to his ex so publicly, pushing the blame toward the process server company. It's been noted that the documents were related to jurisdiction.

In brighter news, Wilde revealed the trailer for Don't Worry Darling to the general public earlier today – check it out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

