If you're a movie lover, you may have heard some buzz about the mysterious manila envelope that was handed to 38-year-old Olivia Wilde as she was on stage for a presentation about her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling earlier this week. Initial reports speculated that an unsolicited script was placed inside, but we now know that the content was actually custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

As Deadline reports, Wilde asked "This is for me?" before opening the envelope that an anonymous person slid towards her. After quickly examining the insides she appeared to be unphased, and continued to present the project's first trailer, which is said to have been met with "great applause."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ted Lasso actor confirmed that he "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

It's been said that the plan to hand-deliver the papers to Wilde while she was at CinemaCon was put together by Sudeikis' attorneys.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

If you haven't already heard, Don't Worry Darling stars Midsommar actress Florence Pugh alongside Wilde's own boyfriend, Harry Styles. During the Las Vegas presentation, she took time to praise both of her stars, revealing that the film "lives or dies" based on Pugh's role of Alice.

The forthcoming movie is set to hit theatres on September 23rd – check out the teaser trailer above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]