Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde's new movie will be here before you know it! If you're a fan of psychological thrillers, you'll be pleased to know that the first trailer for the film arrived earlier today (May 2nd) and takes us back in time to the '50s.

As Complex reports, the Midsommar starlet has taken on the lead role of Alice, a housewife living in what's been described as an "experimental community" where she spends her days doing tasks like laundry, cooking, and cleaning while her husband – played by Styles – heads off with his colleagues to his mysterious day job.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The nearly three-minute-long preview is "filled with the type of Cold War paranoia that was rife in post-WWII America," and it seems that the former boyband member will be taking on a darker role than we've seen him portray in past projects like Dunkirk and Eternals.

Other famous faces who appear in Don't Worry Darling include Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Sydney Chandler, and even the director herself in a supporting role. The project will be Wilde's second behind the camera – her debut was 2019's fun-loving coming-of-age picture Booksmart, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," the filmmaker shared while presenting the trailer at CinemaCon last week. "Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful."

"What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?"

Elsewhere at CinemaCon, Wilde was served custody papers while on stage in what was reportedly a scheme set up by her ex Jason Sudeikis' lawyers – read more about that here, and check out the trailer for Don't Worry Darling, arriving in theatres on September 23rd, above.

