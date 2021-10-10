Olivia Rodrigo says that despite fans' concerns regarding her mental health, she is not depressed and "definitely not crying on my bedroom floor all the time." Fans grew worried as many of the songs on her debut album, Sour, deal with heartbreak and angst.

“I’ve always been obsessed with heartbreak songs. I wrote heartbreak songs before I ever had a boyfriend, honestly,” Rodrigo admitted in a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “I’ve always been obsessed with that feeling. There’s nothing more painful that being in that feeling of loss.”



Noam Galai / Getty Images

Rodrigo also spoke about the lyrics to her song, "Driver's License," in particular, explaining that she wrote the song after going through her first "real heartbreak."

“I just remember writing it and feeling like it was a page ripped out of my diary, because it was so intimate and vulnerable,” she said. “I just think there was no other option for me: I had to write it, I had to write it for me, to get it out. I would feel sick if I kept all of that in, but really at the core of it I had to do it for myself.”

She continued: “I was really sad, I was a 17-year-old girl going through my first real heartbreak, but I think a lot of people also think that — listening to my music — I’m a sad, depressed person; that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Definitely not crying on my bedroom floor all the time.”

[Via]